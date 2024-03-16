Now Is A Good Time To Buy CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS)

During the last session, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s traded shares were 12.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.64% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the CCCS share is $13.41, that puts it down -13.64 from that peak though still a striking 29.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.36. The company’s market capitalization is $7.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.93 million shares over the past three months.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) registered a -2.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.64% in intraday trading to $11.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.57%, and it has moved by 4.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.40%. The short interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is 6.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares have gone up 4.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.63% against 16.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.51 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $230.92 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.92 million and $208.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.00% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 13.17% in 2024.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc insiders own 3.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.79%, with the float percentage being 89.25%. Advent International LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 285.75 million shares (or 46.04% of all shares), a total value of $3.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.08 million shares, is of Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $626.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 17.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $203.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.31 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $109.82 million.