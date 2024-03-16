Now Is A Good Time To Buy Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC)

During the last session, Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $90.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.18% or $2.79. The 52-week high for the BPMC share is $101.00, that puts it down -11.6 from that peak though still a striking 54.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.54. The company’s market capitalization is $5.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 823.31K shares over the past three months.
Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information
Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) registered a 3.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.18% in intraday trading to $90.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.95%, and it has moved by 17.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.40%. The short interest in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) is 5.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.33 day(s) to cover.
Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Blueprint Medicines Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) shares have gone up 76.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.24% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.30% this quarter and then jump 32.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.34 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.95 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $63.29 million and $45.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.90% and then jump by 102.20% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.19%. While earnings are projected to return 33.06% in 2024.
BPMC Dividends
Blueprint Medicines Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.