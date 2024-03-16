Now Is A Good Time To Buy BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK)

During the last session, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.48% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the BARK share is $1.64, that puts it down -19.71 from that peak though still a striking 48.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $242.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) trade information

BARK Inc (BARK) registered a 10.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.48% in intraday trading to $1.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.44%, and it has moved by 18.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.42%. The short interest in BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) is 17.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.45 day(s) to cover.