Now Is A Good Time To Buy Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE)

During the last session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s traded shares were 4.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.79% or $3.12. The 52-week high for the APGE share is $72.29, that puts it down -5.83 from that peak though still a striking 79.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 551.69K shares over the past three months.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) registered a 4.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.79% in intraday trading to $68.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by 94.50% in 30 days. The short interest in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.8 day(s) to cover.