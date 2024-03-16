Now Is A Good Time To Buy Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE)

During the last session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s traded shares were 4.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.79% or $3.12. The 52-week high for the APGE share is $72.29, that puts it down -5.83 from that peak though still a striking 79.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 551.69K shares over the past three months.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) registered a 4.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.79% in intraday trading to $68.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by 94.50% in 30 days. The short interest in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.8 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) shares have gone up 228.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.49% against 13.20.
While earnings are projected to return 25.45% in 2024.
APGE Dividends
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.99%, with the float percentage being 109.75%. SG Americas Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4931.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $5.96 million.