Now Is A Good Time To Buy Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS)

During the last session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s traded shares were 5.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.68% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the HOUS share is $9.43, that puts it down -80.65 from that peak though still a striking 21.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $576.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 987.03K shares over the past three months.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) registered a -11.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.68% in intraday trading to $5.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.42%, and it has moved by -31.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.38%. The short interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) is 6.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.21 day(s) to cover.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anywhere Real Estate Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) shares have gone down -29.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.18% against 6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.90% this quarter and then jump 108.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.40% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 107.78% in 2024, the next five years will return -1.20% per annum.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Anywhere Real Estate Inc insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.06%, with the float percentage being 108.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 20.05 million shares (or 18.14% of all shares), a total value of $104.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 15.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $88.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.71 million, or about 5.17% of the stock, which is worth about $29.81 million.