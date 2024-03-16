Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Stock Jumped 22.86% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND)’s traded shares were 3.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.71% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the KIND share is $3.41, that puts it down -58.6 from that peak though still a striking 38.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $846.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.89 million shares over the past three months.
Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information
Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) registered a -2.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.71% in intraday trading to $2.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.44%, and it has moved by 22.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.26%. The short interest in Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) is 4.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.
Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Nextdoor Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) shares have gone up 4.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.03% against 21.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.83 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.45 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.77 million and $56.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.10% and then drop by -0.80% in the coming quarter.
While earnings are projected to return 26.92% in 2024.
KIND Dividends
Nextdoor Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders
Nextdoor Holdings Inc insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.03%, with the float percentage being 65.46%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.46 million shares (or 6.47% of all shares), a total value of $37.37 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 9.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31.18 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 6.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.86 million, or about 3.87% of the stock, which is worth about $22.36 million.