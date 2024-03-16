Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) Is Worth Evaluating At $172.98

During the last session, Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $172.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.66% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the KRYS share is $189.97, that puts it down -9.82 from that peak though still a striking 58.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $71.34. The company’s market capitalization is $4.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 392.95K shares over the past three months.
Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information
Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $172.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.66%, and it has moved by 57.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 135.31%. The short interest in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) is 2.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.32 day(s) to cover.
Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Krystal Biotech Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) shares have gone up 45.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 158.33% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 101.10% this quarter and then jump 115.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 394.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.14 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.85 million by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 472.47% in 2024.
KRYS Dividends
Krystal Biotech Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s Major holders
Krystal Biotech Inc insiders own 13.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.87%, with the float percentage being 103.31%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.68 million shares (or 9.58% of all shares), a total value of $314.82 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.57 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $301.33 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $247.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $81.22 million.