Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ: ZJYL): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 21.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.67% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the ZJYL share is $25.49, that puts it down -481.96 from that peak though still a striking 94.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $33.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Jin Medical International Ltd (ZJYL) registered a -17.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.67% in intraday trading to $4.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.43%, and it has moved by -46.65% in 30 days. The short interest in Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) is 1.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.