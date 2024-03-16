Is Resideo Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: REZI) 1.61% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s traded shares were 11.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the REZI share is $23.17, that puts it down -2.25 from that peak though still a striking 37.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.19. The company’s market capitalization is $3.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 831.55K shares over the past three months.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $22.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.61%, and it has moved by 7.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.77%. The short interest in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) is 2.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Resideo Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) shares have gone up 41.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.06% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.40% this quarter and then jump 26.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.55%. While earnings are projected to return 3.84% in 2024.

REZI Dividends

Resideo Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s Major holders

Resideo Technologies Inc insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.39%, with the float percentage being 94.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 483 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.46 million shares (or 15.89% of all shares), a total value of $414.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $282.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $157.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.13 million, or about 4.15% of the stock, which is worth about $108.34 million.