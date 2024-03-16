Is Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) Still A Buy After A 2.61% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.61% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NGM share is $4.69, that puts it down -198.73 from that peak though still a striking 61.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $131.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) registered a 2.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $1.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.61%, and it has moved by 6.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.68%. The short interest in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) is 1.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) shares have gone up 19.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.10% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.70% this quarter and then jump 32.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -95.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30k by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -196.75%. While earnings are projected to return 33.78% in 2024.
NGM Dividends
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders
Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 21.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.16%, with the float percentage being 68.63%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 18.14 million shares (or 21.73% of all shares), a total value of $28.47 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.99 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $1.88 million.