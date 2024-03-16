Is Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.96% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the FUSN share is $13.99, that puts it down -40.04 from that peak though still a striking 76.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $723.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) registered a 6.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.96% in intraday trading to $9.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.50%, and it has moved by -10.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 137.86%. The short interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 8.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.75 day(s) to cover.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) shares have gone up 279.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.00% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 24.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $410k as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140k and $28k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 192.90% and then drop by -28.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -118.51%. While earnings are projected to return 28.77% in 2024.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 5.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.37%, with the float percentage being 97.39%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.63 million shares (or 15.41% of all shares), a total value of $49.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $5.02 million.