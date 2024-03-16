Is Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Still A Buy After A -4.10% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s traded shares were 10.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the BEN share is $30.32, that puts it down -12.71 from that peak though still a striking 18.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.88. The company’s market capitalization is $14.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $26.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.10%, and it has moved by 0.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.00%. The short interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is 20.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.05 day(s) to cover.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Franklin Resources, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) shares have gone up 2.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.46% against 8.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.69 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.38%. While earnings are projected to return -2.72% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.65% per annum.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Franklin Resources, Inc. is 1.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Franklin Resources, Inc. insiders own 40.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.64%, with the float percentage being 81.39%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 816 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.78 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $929.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.76 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $848.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that American Mutual Fund Inc owns about 13.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $320.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.36 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $249.97 million.