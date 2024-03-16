Is Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 51.70% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CJET share is $13.02, that puts it down -2557.14 from that peak though still a striking 36.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $78.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 46280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 72.02K shares over the past three months.

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET) trade information

Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) registered a 51.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 51.70% in intraday trading to $0.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.00%, and it has moved by 20.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.30%. The short interest in Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET) is 68470.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.