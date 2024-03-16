Is Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)’s traded shares were 11.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the CALX share is $56.47, that puts it down -66.04 from that peak though still a striking 6.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.64. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 794.22K shares over the past three months.

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) trade information

Calix Inc (CALX) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $34.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.73%, and it has moved by -1.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.36%. The short interest in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) is 2.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.