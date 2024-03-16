Is Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Still A Buy After A 1.93% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.11% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the AUTL share is $7.45, that puts it down -28.01 from that peak though still a striking 72.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) registered a 2.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.11% in intraday trading to $5.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by -19.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 178.47%. The short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 2.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) shares have gone up 101.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.17% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.70% this quarter and then jump 15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,954.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $850k by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.32%. While earnings are projected to return 39.71% in 2024.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR insiders own 20.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.35%, with the float percentage being 76.05%. Syncona Portfolio Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.35 million shares (or 12.29% of all shares), a total value of $50.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.49 million shares, is of Blackstone Inc’s that is approximately 11.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.57 million.