Investing In Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.63% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the AGIO share is $35.50, that puts it down -18.57 from that peak though still a striking 33.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 841.82K shares over the past three months.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) registered a 1.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $29.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.31%, and it has moved by 15.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.70%. The short interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) is 7.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.16 day(s) to cover.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) shares have gone up 11.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.59% against 18.10.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.98%. While earnings are projected to return -5.19% in 2024, the next five years will return 39.00% per annum.
AGIO Dividends
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 1.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.75%, with the float percentage being 109.52%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.87 million shares (or 10.52% of all shares), a total value of $166.11 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $156.31 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 5.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $49.06 million.