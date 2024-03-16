For Risk-Tolerant Investors, T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.88% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the IDAI share is $6.60, that puts it down -516.82 from that peak though still a striking 28.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $9.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.42K shares over the past three months.

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

T Stamp Inc (IDAI) registered a 2.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.88% in intraday trading to $1.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.31%, and it has moved by -27.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.38%. The short interest in T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.