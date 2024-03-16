For Risk-Tolerant Investors, T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.88% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the IDAI share is $6.60, that puts it down -516.82 from that peak though still a striking 28.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $9.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.42K shares over the past three months.
T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information
T Stamp Inc (IDAI) registered a 2.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.88% in intraday trading to $1.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.31%, and it has moved by -27.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.38%. The short interest in T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.
T Stamp Inc (IDAI) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540k by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.35 million and $508k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.90% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -108.46%.
IDAI Dividends
T Stamp Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.