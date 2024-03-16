Following Its 52-Week Low, Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX: LSF)’S Share Price Rose 79.75% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 252.75%

During the last session, Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.31% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the LSF share is $2.67, that puts it up 16.82 from that peak though still a striking 79.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $30.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 401.14K shares over the past three months.

Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) registered a 34.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.31% in intraday trading to $3.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 277.65%, and it has moved by 286.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 252.75%. The short interest in Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) is 44750.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Laird Superfood Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) shares have gone up 221.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.60% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.60% this quarter and then jump 60.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.08 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.37 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.81%. While earnings are projected to return 64.22% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

LSF Dividends

Laird Superfood Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF)’s Major holders

Laird Superfood Inc insiders own 27.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.27%, with the float percentage being 14.19%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 4.40% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Consumer Staples and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Consumer Staples owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $94690.0.