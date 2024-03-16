Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB) Shares Have Been Up About 6.38% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the EHAB share is $14.59, that puts it down -32.52 from that peak though still a striking 35.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.12. The company’s market capitalization is $551.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 627.00K shares over the past three months.
Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) trade information
Enhabit Inc (EHAB) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $11.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.48%, and it has moved by 22.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.74%. The short interest in Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) is 5.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.12 day(s) to cover.
Enhabit Inc (EHAB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Enhabit Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enhabit Inc (EHAB) shares have gone down -11.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.09% against 13.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $267.93 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $269.63 million by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 16.10% in 2024.
EHAB Dividends
Enhabit Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders
Enhabit Inc insiders own 2.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.44%, with the float percentage being 120.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 16.29% of all shares), a total value of $93.85 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $66.35 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enhabit Inc (EHAB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 3.30% of the stock, which is worth about $18.99 million.