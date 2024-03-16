Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s traded shares were 4.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the EWTX share is $20.69, that puts it down -22.28 from that peak though still a striking 69.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.88% in intraday trading to $16.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.40%, and it has moved by -5.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.18%. The short interest in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 5.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.24 day(s) to cover.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) shares have gone up 151.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.10% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.30% this quarter and then drop -11.80% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.02%. While earnings are projected to return -8.86% in 2024.
EWTX Dividends
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.90%, with the float percentage being 98.33%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.57 million shares (or 22.96% of all shares), a total value of $112.9 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7.36 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $57.02 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $9.29 million.