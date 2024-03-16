During The Past Six Months, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Shares Took An -13.07% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s traded shares were 2.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the TDS share is $21.75, that puts it down -40.96 from that peak though still a striking 58.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 991.71K shares over the past three months.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $15.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.14%, and it has moved by -17.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.66%. The short interest in Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.24 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then drop by -4.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 86.13% in 2024.

TDS Dividends

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. is 0.74, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. insiders own 7.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.12%, with the float percentage being 93.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.39 million shares (or 16.52% of all shares), a total value of $143.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $100.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Hi Yld Equity Div Achievers ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Hi Yld Equity Div Achievers ETF owns about 7.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.61 million, or about 6.28% of the stock, which is worth about $121.04 million.