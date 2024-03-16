Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) Stock Jumped 6.64% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)’s traded shares were 11.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the D share is $58.69, that puts it down -22.68 from that peak though still a striking 18.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.18. The company’s market capitalization is $40.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.51 million shares over the past three months.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $47.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.33%, and it has moved by 6.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.43%. The short interest in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is 11.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dominion Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares have gone down -1.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.26% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.40% this quarter and then jump 15.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.4 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.4 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.25 billion and $3.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then jump by 18.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.37%. While earnings are projected to return 48.91% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.12% per annum.

D Dividends

Dominion Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dominion Energy Inc is 2.67, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)’s Major holders

Dominion Energy Inc insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.51%, with the float percentage being 74.61%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,588 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 76.18 million shares (or 9.10% of all shares), a total value of $3.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.82 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 26.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.44 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $977.82 million.