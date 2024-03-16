Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) After A 5.45% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the NEXT share is $8.74, that puts it down -61.25 from that peak though still a striking 27.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $5.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by 9.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.98%. The short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 10.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.2 day(s) to cover.