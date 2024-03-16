Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) After A -1.65% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC)’s traded shares were 78.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BGC share is $8.70, that puts it down -4.07 from that peak though still a striking 52.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.98. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.73 million shares over the past three months.
BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) trade information
BGC Group Inc (BGC) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $8.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.65%, and it has moved by 17.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.89%. The short interest in BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) is 8.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.
BGC Group Inc (BGC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that BGC Group Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BGC Group Inc (BGC) shares have gone up 57.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.98% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then jump 15.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $594.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560.2 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $532.87 million and $493.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.50% and then jump by 13.60% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.27%. While earnings are projected to return 10.98% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.48% per annum.
BGC Dividends
BGC Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BGC Group Inc is 0.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC)’s Major holders
BGC Group Inc insiders own 5.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.91%, with the float percentage being 72.86%.