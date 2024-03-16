Could Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ: AUGX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AUGX share is $6.25, that puts it down -95.31 from that peak though still a striking 58.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $132.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 342.19K shares over the past three months.
Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information
Augmedix Inc (AUGX) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $3.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.04%, and it has moved by -30.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 135.29%. The short interest in Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.
Augmedix Inc (AUGX) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.47 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.38 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.75 million and $9.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.50% and then jump by 39.00% in the coming quarter.
While earnings are projected to return 32.66% in 2024.
AUGX Dividends
Augmedix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders
Augmedix Inc insiders own 10.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.67%, with the float percentage being 88.25%.