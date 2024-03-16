Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Has Been Falling -9.42% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM)’s traded shares were 11.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the CIM share is $6.49, that puts it down -43.58 from that peak though still a striking 7.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $4.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.12%, and it has moved by 7.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.14%. The short interest in Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chimera Investment Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) shares have gone down -25.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.61% against -5.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.96 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.27 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.64 million and $65.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.15%. While earnings are projected to return 39.86% in 2024, the next five years will return -2.54% per annum.

CIM Dividends

Chimera Investment Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Chimera Investment Corp is 0.70, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM)’s Major holders

Chimera Investment Corp insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.41%, with the float percentage being 51.98%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.72 million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $131.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $116.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) shares are Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund owns about 17.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.26 million, or about 3.20% of the stock, which is worth about $41.91 million.