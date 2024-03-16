Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX)’s 5.82% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares were 12.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CX share is $8.81, that puts it down -5.26 from that peak though still a striking 43.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.72. The company’s market capitalization is $12.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.78 million shares over the past three months.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $8.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.82%, and it has moved by 10.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.87%. The short interest in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is 4.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) shares have gone up 22.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 683.33% against 5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.17 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.7 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.92 billion and $4.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.30% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.54%. While earnings are projected to return 2682.71% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.23%, with the float percentage being 30.23%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.17 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $518.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $369.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 20.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.78 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $132.94 million.