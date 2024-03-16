Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s traded shares were 2.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CDNA share is $12.93, that puts it down -27.51 from that peak though still a striking 52.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $525.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Caredx Inc (CDNA) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $10.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.99%, and it has moved by 22.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.63%. The short interest in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.09 day(s) to cover.

Caredx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caredx Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caredx Inc (CDNA) shares have gone up 23.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.94% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -72.70% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.5 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.46 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.96%. While earnings are projected to return 55.36% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CDNA Dividends

Caredx Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Caredx Inc insiders own 3.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.39%, with the float percentage being 103.65%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.19 million shares (or 13.90% of all shares), a total value of $72.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $56.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caredx Inc (CDNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 7.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 13.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $17.23 million.