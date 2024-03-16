Can NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 23.66% YTD?

During the last session, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s traded shares were 17.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the NRG share is $64.49, that puts it down -0.88 from that peak though still a striking 52.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.25. The company’s market capitalization is $13.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.31 million shares over the past three months.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $63.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.27%, and it has moved by 22.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.43%. The short interest in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is 15.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.17 day(s) to cover.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NRG Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shares have gone up 63.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.71% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 119.20% this quarter and then jump 10.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.81 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.49 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.72 billion and $7.73 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.20% and then drop by -3.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -0.77% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NRG Energy Inc. is 1.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

NRG Energy Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.68%, with the float percentage being 107.34%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 864 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.06 million shares (or 13.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $867.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shares are Putnam Large Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Putnam Large Cap Value Fund owns about 7.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $300.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.18 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $268.39 million.