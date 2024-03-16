Can Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ: BGXX) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -17.51% YTD?

During the last session, Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. The 52-week high for the BGXX share is $1.81, that puts it down -570.37 from that peak though still a striking 44.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $50.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.
Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information
Bright Green Corp (BGXX) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $0.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.05%, and it has moved by 61.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.68%. The short interest in Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) is 2.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.
BGXX Dividends
Bright Green Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s Major holders
Bright Green Corp insiders own 62.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.30%, with the float percentage being 24.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.39 million shares (or 1.89% of all shares), a total value of $3.43 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.87 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bright Green Corp (BGXX) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 2.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.