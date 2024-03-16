Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) Is Worth Evaluating At $12.90

During the last session, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.44% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the BOWL share is $16.99, that puts it down -31.71 from that peak though still a striking 31.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) registered a -3.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.44% in intraday trading to $12.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.10%, and it has moved by -7.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.35%. The short interest in Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) is 16.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.48 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bowlero Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bowlero Corp (BOWL) shares have gone up 23.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 222.70% this quarter and then drop -98.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $342.31 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $278.91 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -119.17% in 2024.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bowlero Corp is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp insiders own 9.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.90%, with the float percentage being 124.32%. Atairos Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 62.83% of all shares), a total value of $738.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.3 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bowlero Corp (BOWL) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $21.58 million.