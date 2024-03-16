Boom Or Bust: Where Does Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.62% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the VFF share is $1.17, that puts it down -58.11 from that peak though still a striking 25.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $81.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 482.34K shares over the past three months.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) registered a 6.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.62% in intraday trading to $0.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.47%, and it has moved by -8.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.70%. The short interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Village Farms International, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) shares have gone down -25.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.00% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.82 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.39 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.11 million and $77.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.00% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.30%. While earnings are projected to return -927.00% in 2024.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Village Farms International, Inc. insiders own 9.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.78%, with the float percentage being 18.64%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 3.19% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.56 million.