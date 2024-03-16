Boom Or Bust: Where Does SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SLQT share is $2.39, that puts it down -44.85 from that peak though still a striking 47.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $278.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 745.20K shares over the past three months.
SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) trade information
SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $1.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.34%, and it has moved by -2.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.90%. The short interest in SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.
SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that SelectQuote Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) shares have gone up 44.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.59% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 48.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $339.7 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $287.05 million by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 42.86% in 2024, the next five years will return -9.70% per annum.
SLQT Dividends
SelectQuote Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders
SelectQuote Inc insiders own 10.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.93%, with the float percentage being 51.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 10.52 million shares (or 6.22% of all shares), a total value of $17.35 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7.91 million shares, is of Abrams Bison Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 4.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.05 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $6.38 million.