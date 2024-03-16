Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Investing Potential Is $124.97

During the last session, Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX)’s traded shares were 22.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $124.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the BX share is $132.88, that puts it down -6.33 from that peak though still a striking 37.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $77.94. The company’s market capitalization is $151.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.70 million shares over the past three months.
Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) trade information
Blackstone Inc (BX) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $124.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.81%, and it has moved by -2.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.69%. The short interest in Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) is 23.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.91 day(s) to cover.
Blackstone Inc (BX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Blackstone Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blackstone Inc (BX) shares have gone up 11.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.56% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.00% this quarter and then jump 17.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.53 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.75 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.49 billion and $2.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 17.20% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.02%. While earnings are projected to return 25.31% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.98% per annum.
BX Dividends
Blackstone Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blackstone Inc is 1.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.