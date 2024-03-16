Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Drops -16.27% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares were 15.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.19% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the BKR share is $37.58, that puts it down -16.27 from that peak though still a striking 19.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.12. The company’s market capitalization is $32.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.13 million shares over the past three months.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) registered a 1.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.19% in intraday trading to $32.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.62%, and it has moved by 12.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.37%. The short interest in Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) is 22.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baker Hughes Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares have gone down -11.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.88% against 5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.40% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.37 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.72 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.72 billion and $6.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.50% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.59%. While earnings are projected to return 29.26% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.20% per annum.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baker Hughes Co is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Co insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.36%, with the float percentage being 97.52%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,168 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 122.88 million shares (or 14.83% of all shares), a total value of $3.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 36.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.57 million, or about 3.81% of the stock, which is worth about $998.0 million.