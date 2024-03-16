Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Has Lost -33.22% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.03% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $11.50, that puts it down -261.64 from that peak though still a striking 10.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $50.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 825.54K shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

The stock spiked 10.03% in intraday trading to $3.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -20.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.16%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is 3.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.