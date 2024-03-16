Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Has Lost -33.22% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.03% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $11.50, that puts it down -261.64 from that peak though still a striking 10.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $50.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 825.54K shares over the past three months.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information
The stock spiked 10.03% in intraday trading to $3.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -20.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.16%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is 3.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.60% this quarter and then jump 88.80% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.06 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.79 million by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 75.33% in 2024.
ACB Dividends
Aurora Cannabis Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 12 and June 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders
Aurora Cannabis Inc insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.05%, with the float percentage being 7.05%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 1.89% of all shares), a total value of $3.28 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.84 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61293.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.