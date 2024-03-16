Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AURA) Shares Have Been Down About -18.74% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s traded shares were 1.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.49% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the AURA share is $13.50, that puts it down -87.5 from that peak though still a striking 16.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.99. The company’s market capitalization is $275.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 148.38K shares over the past three months.
Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) trade information
Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) registered a -3.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.49% in intraday trading to $7.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.08%, and it has moved by -11.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.27%. The short interest in Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.06 day(s) to cover.
Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Aura Biosciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) shares have gone down -26.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.16% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.50% this quarter and then jump 4.30% in the quarter after that.
While earnings are projected to return 6.10% in 2024.
AURA Dividends
Aura Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s Major holders
Aura Biosciences Inc insiders own 7.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.80%, with the float percentage being 90.39%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 14.04% of all shares), a total value of $66.23 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.04 million shares, is of Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.27 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $6.36 million.