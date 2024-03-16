Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Received An 63.29% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.50% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ATOS share is $1.39, that puts it down -7.75 from that peak though still a striking 54.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $161.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 610.15K shares over the past three months.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) registered a 7.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.50% in intraday trading to $1.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.35%, and it has moved by 25.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 98.46%. The short interest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 7.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.43 day(s) to cover.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Atossa Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) shares have gone up 63.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against 10.70.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.50%. While earnings are projected to return -14.29% in 2024.
ATOS Dividends
Atossa Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders
Atossa Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.00%, with the float percentage being 13.00%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 4.53% of all shares), a total value of $7.32 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.61 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $2.15 million.