As The Stock Falls By -42.05% Year-To-Date, Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.46% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the TSE share is $22.67, that puts it down -367.42 from that peak though still a striking 12.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.22. The company’s market capitalization is $171.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 381.25K shares over the past three months.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) registered a 1.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.46% in intraday trading to $4.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.61%, and it has moved by 0.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.47%. The short interest in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trinseo PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trinseo PLC (TSE) shares have gone down -45.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.05% against 19.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -107.90% this quarter and then jump 30.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $857 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $901 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 billion and $962.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.90% and then drop by -6.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 26.47% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.29% per annum.

TSE Dividends

Trinseo PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Trinseo PLC is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

Trinseo PLC insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.91%, with the float percentage being 86.81%. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.63 million shares (or 21.67% of all shares), a total value of $96.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 16.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trinseo PLC (TSE) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $8.7 million.