ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Is Up 72.16% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 67.15% – What To Do Now

During the last session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s traded shares were 2.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.78% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the SPRY share is $9.65, that puts it down -5.35 from that peak though still a striking 72.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $879.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 474.42K shares over the past three months.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) registered a 1.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.78% in intraday trading to $9.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.41%, and it has moved by 29.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.36%. The short interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 4.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.64 day(s) to cover.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) shares have gone up 25.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.44% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -118.20% this quarter and then drop -6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.04%. While earnings are projected to return 29.53% in 2024.
SPRY Dividends
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 27.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.44%, with the float percentage being 94.65%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.08 million shares (or 11.59% of all shares), a total value of $74.22 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 8.74 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.56 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $7.6 million.