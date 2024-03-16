Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT)’s -6.03% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $1.89. The 52-week high for the CRMT share is $127.96, that puts it down -104.77 from that peak though still a striking 7.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.61. The company’s market capitalization is $399.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 108.49K shares over the past three months.
Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) trade information
Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $62.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.03%, and it has moved by -5.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.40%. The short interest in Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) is 1.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.21 day(s) to cover.
Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Americas Car Mart, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) shares have gone down -32.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -249.52% against -11.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $372.3 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $354.15 million by the end of Jul 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.72%. While earnings are projected to return -249.36% in 2024.
CRMT Dividends
Americas Car Mart, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s Major holders
Americas Car Mart, Inc. insiders own 10.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.73%, with the float percentage being 105.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 15.59% of all shares), a total value of $62.26 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.42 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 4.17% of the stock, which is worth about $16.64 million.