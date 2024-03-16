American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) Rose 4.55% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -25.20%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL)’s traded shares were 29.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the AXL share is $9.55, that puts it down -44.92 from that peak though still a striking 4.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.29. The company’s market capitalization is $771.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) trade information
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $6.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.49%, and it has moved by -19.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.97%. The short interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) is 6.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) shares have gone down -13.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 455.56% against 10.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.59 billion by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.97%. While earnings are projected to return 385.24% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.10% per annum.
AXL Dividends
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc insiders own 3.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.01%, with the float percentage being 108.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 295 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.28 million shares (or 15.61% of all shares), a total value of $151.15 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 13.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $114.21 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $31.92 million.