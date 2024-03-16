After A -40.62% Drop In The Last Week, Does Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.59% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the ALLG share is $3.88, that puts it down -580.7 from that peak though still a striking -21.05% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $152.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95020.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 84.18K shares over the past three months.

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Allego NV (ALLG) registered a -17.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.59% in intraday trading to $0.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -40.62%, and it has moved by -42.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.31%. The short interest in Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.