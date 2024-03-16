After A -40.62% Drop In The Last Week, Does Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.59% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the ALLG share is $3.88, that puts it down -580.7 from that peak though still a striking -21.05% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $152.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95020.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 84.18K shares over the past three months.
Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) trade information
Allego NV (ALLG) registered a -17.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.59% in intraday trading to $0.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -40.62%, and it has moved by -42.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.31%. The short interest in Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.
Allego NV (ALLG) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.79 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.99 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.89 million and $38.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.60% and then jump by 77.80% in the coming quarter.
While earnings are projected to return 74.79% in 2024.
ALLG Dividends
Allego NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders
Allego NV insiders own 15.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.91%, with the float percentage being 96.55%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.71 million shares (or 7.00% of all shares), a total value of $51.44 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.17 million shares, is of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.21 million.
Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.1 million market value.