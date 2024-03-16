A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON)

During the last session, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s traded shares were 10.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.38% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ACON share is $37.92, that puts it down -9380.0 from that peak though still a striking 32.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $3.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.
Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information
Aclarion Inc (ACON) registered a 14.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.38% in intraday trading to $0.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.17%, and it has moved by -77.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.27%. The short interest in Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.
Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
While earnings are projected to return 87.07% in 2024.
ACON Dividends
Aclarion Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders
Aclarion Inc insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.66%, with the float percentage being 1.70%. Captrust Financial Advisors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 4.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 50081.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $34555.0.
Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1800.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1242.0 market value.