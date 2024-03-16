A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK), As It Continued To Rise 2.99% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s traded shares were 17.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $156.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the SPLK share is $156.87, that puts it up 0.02 from that peak though still a striking 47.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $82.19. The company’s market capitalization is $26.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.
Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information
Splunk Inc (SPLK) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $156.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.29%, and it has moved by 1.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.58%. The short interest in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) is 4.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.
Splunk Inc (SPLK) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Splunk Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Splunk Inc (SPLK) shares have gone up 28.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.90% against 21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 183.30% this quarter and then jump 38.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $874.44 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 billion by the end of Jul 2024.
While earnings are projected to return -1.61% in 2024, the next five years will return 25.10% per annum.
SPLK Dividends
Splunk Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders
Splunk Inc insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.98%, with the float percentage being 88.38%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 975 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.38 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 billion in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 12.8 million shares, is of H&f Corporate Investors X, Ltd.’s that is approximately 7.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.36 billion.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Splunk Inc (SPLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $548.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.93 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $416.91 million.