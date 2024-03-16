A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR), As It Continued To Fall -34.44% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.96% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the BETR share is $62.91, that puts it down -11550.0 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $402.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) registered a 18.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.96% in intraday trading to $0.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.59%, and it has moved by 1.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.67%. The short interest in Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is 5.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.
BETR Dividends
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. insiders own 16.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.87%, with the float percentage being 48.73%. Simplicity Solutions, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 50000.0 shares, is of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s that is approximately 2.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23950.0.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11702.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.