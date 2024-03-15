Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z)’s Stock Is Up 25.39% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the recent session, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares were 5.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.62% or -$4.21. The 52-week high for the Z share is $61.13, that puts it down -20.0 from that peak though still a striking 33.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.80. The company’s market capitalization is $11.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.62 million shares over the past three months.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) registered a -7.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.62% in intraday trading to $50.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.98%, and it has moved by -12.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.39%. The short interest in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) is 14.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zillow Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zillow Group Inc (Z) shares have gone up 4.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.16% against 6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.70% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $506.81 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $559.75 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $424.08 million and $472.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.50% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.24%. While earnings are projected to return 14.23% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.20% per annum.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc insiders own 6.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.88%, with the float percentage being 105.55%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 646 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 21.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.83 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 13.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zillow Group Inc (Z) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $351.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.91 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $246.61 million.