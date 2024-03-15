Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL)’s Stock Is Up 32.2%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.11% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the ZNTL share is $31.46, that puts it down -123.12 from that peak though still a striking 32.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 900.95K shares over the past three months.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) registered a -8.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.11% in intraday trading to $14.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.02%, and it has moved by 30.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.17%. The short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 14.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.8 day(s) to cover.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) shares have gone down -41.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.78% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.00% this quarter and then jump 49.20% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.12 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s).
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.05%. While earnings are projected to return 18.03% in 2024.
ZNTL Dividends
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 4.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.88%, with the float percentage being 119.95%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.96 million shares (or 19.73% of all shares), a total value of $393.81 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 10.58 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $298.37 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 million, or about 5.39% of the stock, which is worth about $107.5 million.