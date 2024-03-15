What To Expect As T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Delivers An 13.72% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares were 2.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $162.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the TMUS share is $168.64, that puts it down -3.61 from that peak though still a striking 23.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $124.92. The company’s market capitalization is $193.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.60 million shares over the past three months.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $162.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.75%, and it has moved by 0.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.70%. The short interest in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 26.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.16 day(s) to cover.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that T-Mobile US Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) shares have gone up 13.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.02% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.40% this quarter and then jump 22.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.03 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.79 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.81 billion and $19.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 3.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.59%. While earnings are projected to return 31.52% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.91% per annum.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for T-Mobile US Inc is 1.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

T-Mobile US Inc insiders own 58.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.86%, with the float percentage being 97.02%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,795 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.21 million shares (or 4.10% of all shares), a total value of $6.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.34 million shares, is of Softbank Group Corporation’s that is approximately 3.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 20.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.77 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.71 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $2.6 billion.