We Just Learned Something New! After Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS)’s -3.68% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.22% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the TLS share is $5.00, that puts it down -41.24 from that peak though still a striking 56.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $246.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 400.68K shares over the past three months.
Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information
Telos Corp (TLS) registered a 12.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.22% in intraday trading to $3.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.68%, and it has moved by -12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.47%. The short interest in Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.
Telos Corp (TLS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Telos Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telos Corp (TLS) shares have gone up 70.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -236.84% against 7.20.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.06 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.06 million by the end of Mar 2024.
While earnings are projected to return -18.35% in 2024.
TLS Dividends
Telos Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.