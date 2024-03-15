We Just Learned Something New! After Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS)’s -3.68% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.22% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the TLS share is $5.00, that puts it down -41.24 from that peak though still a striking 56.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $246.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 400.68K shares over the past three months.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Telos Corp (TLS) registered a 12.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.22% in intraday trading to $3.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.68%, and it has moved by -12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.47%. The short interest in Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.